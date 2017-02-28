Texas urging parents to order birth certificates online

In this Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015 photo in Sullivan City, Texas, a woman who is in the country illegally shows the footprints of her daughter who was born in the in the United State but was denied a birth certificate. Lawyers for immigrant families denied birth certificates for their U.S.-born children by Texas health officials who refuse to recognize as valid certain forms of identification will argue for a federal judge to intervene against the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is reminding parents that getting certified copies of their child’s birth certificate is easier than ever. Parents can order the document directly from the Texas.gov website.

The price of ordering a birth certificate online is $22 per record, the same as if you were to order it in person or mail in an application. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says most orders are processed within 10 to 15 business days.

The state says while this online option has been available for several years, not that many people are aware that it exists.

Before you apply for the record, you’ll need the following:

  • Full name of the individual on the Birth Certificate
  • City or county where the birth took place
  • Full name of the father on the Birth Certificate, if listed
  • Full maiden name of the mother on the Birth Certificate, if listed
  • Your current Driver License or state-issued Identification Card*
  • Your Social Security number*

The state can fulfill orders for births that occurred in Texas from 1903 to present.

