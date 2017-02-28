Texas urging parents to order birth certificates online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is reminding parents that getting certified copies of their child’s birth certificate is easier than ever. Parents can order the document directly from the Texas.gov website.

The price of ordering a birth certificate online is $22 per record, the same as if you were to order it in person or mail in an application. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says most orders are processed within 10 to 15 business days.

The state says while this online option has been available for several years, not that many people are aware that it exists.

Before you apply for the record, you’ll need the following:

Full name of the individual on the Birth Certificate

City or county where the birth took place

Full name of the father on the Birth Certificate, if listed

Full maiden name of the mother on the Birth Certificate, if listed

Your current Driver License or state-issued Identification Card*

Your Social Security number*

The state can fulfill orders for births that occurred in Texas from 1903 to present.