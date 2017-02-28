Texas Senate calls for amending Constitution to limit feds

AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — The Texas Senate has approved calling a “convention of states” that would amend the U.S. Constitution and impose things like a federal balanced budget requirement and term limits.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has long backed legislatures nationwide bypassing Congress and convening a convention against Washington “overreach.” He made it an “emergency item,” fast-tracking Tuesday’s passage.

Doing so requires a series of bills that still must clear the state House. Twenty-eight states already have approved some form of call for a federal balanced budget amendment, including Texas 16 times previously.

“For decades, the federal government has grown out of control, increasingly abandoning the Constitution while stiff-arming the states and ignoring its citizens. This isn’t a problem caused by one President and it won’t be solved by one President – it must be fixed by the people themselves,” said Gov. Abbott in a statement Tuesday.

Many conservatives support the idea, despite Republicans now controlling the White House and Congress.

But tea party groups and grassroots activists oppose it, worried about a “runaway” convention where liberal states could weaken things like the Second Amendment.