Oxford Dictionary adds Yas, Squad Goals, Cat Lady

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cat ladies will be shouting “Yas!” for their furry feline squad goals after Oxford Dictionaries released the 300 funtastic new words added to their collection.

A few of the most surprising words are listed below. Click here for the full list.

  • Biatch — Noun: Affectionate or disparaging address. “Love you biatch!” “Step back you biatch.” 
  • Cat Lady — Noun: An older woman living alone with a large number of cats, which she is obsessively devoted to. “If I buy one more cat,” she thought, “I will officially cross over into cat lady territory.” 
  • Craptastic — Adjective: Poor in quality or extremely bad. “I seriously need a manicure, my nails are craptastic.” 
  • Drunk text — Noun: A text sent when drunk, usually embarrassing. “I can’t believe I drunk texted Gary at 3 a.m. last night about chicken nuggets.” 
  • Fitspiration — A person who strives to obtain someone’s health or fitness standards. “Benny did 500 push ups with me sitting on his back, he is my fitspiration.” 
  • Friendsgiving — A Thanksgiving celebration with friends instead of family. “Becky has been really rude to me lately so I didn’t invite her to Friendsgiving.” 
  • Funtastic — Adjective: Extremely enjoyable. “I had a funtastic vacation to the Harry Potter themed hotel in London.” 
  • Gorefest — Noun: Film, book, or video game involving a lot of violence or bloodshed. “John Wick was an amazing gorefest from beginning to end.” 
  • Haterade — Noun: Excessively negative. “He did not like my drawing, he must be sipping on some haterade.” 
  • Sausage Party — Noun: Event where the majority of attendees are men. “There is not a single girl here, this is such a sausage party.” 
  • Squad goals — Noun: Referencing a model to emulate, usually with friends. Often used as a hashtag.  “I love their matching dinosaur hats, they are my #squadgoals.” 
  • Yas — Exclamation of great pleasure or excitement. Yas Queen, I am loving those fake eyelashes!” 

