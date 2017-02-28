Oxford Dictionary adds Yas, Squad Goals, Cat Lady

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cat ladies will be shouting “Yas!” for their furry feline squad goals after Oxford Dictionaries released the 300 funtastic new words added to their collection.
A few of the most surprising words are listed below. Click here for the full list.
- Biatch — Noun: Affectionate or disparaging address. “Love you biatch!” “Step back you biatch.”
- Cat Lady — Noun: An older woman living alone with a large number of cats, which she is obsessively devoted to. “If I buy one more cat,” she thought, “I will officially cross over into cat lady territory.”
- Craptastic — Adjective: Poor in quality or extremely bad. “I seriously need a manicure, my nails are craptastic.”
- Drunk text — Noun: A text sent when drunk, usually embarrassing. “I can’t believe I drunk texted Gary at 3 a.m. last night about chicken nuggets.”
- Fitspiration — A person who strives to obtain someone’s health or fitness standards. “Benny did 500 push ups with me sitting on his back, he is my fitspiration.”
- Friendsgiving — A Thanksgiving celebration with friends instead of family. “Becky has been really rude to me lately so I didn’t invite her to Friendsgiving.”
- Funtastic — Adjective: Extremely enjoyable. “I had a funtastic vacation to the Harry Potter themed hotel in London.”
- Gorefest — Noun: Film, book, or video game involving a lot of violence or bloodshed. “John Wick was an amazing gorefest from beginning to end.”
- Haterade — Noun: Excessively negative. “He did not like my drawing, he must be sipping on some haterade.”
- Sausage Party — Noun: Event where the majority of attendees are men. “There is not a single girl here, this is such a sausage party.”
- Squad goals — Noun: Referencing a model to emulate, usually with friends. Often used as a hashtag. “I love their matching dinosaur hats, they are my #squadgoals.”
- Yas — Exclamation of great pleasure or excitement. “Yas Queen, I am loving those fake eyelashes!”