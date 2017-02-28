New Georgetown park to feature equestrian arena, splash pad

The city of Georgetown will transform this 525-acre ranch into park. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
The city of Georgetown will transform this 525-acre ranch into park. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The 525 acres off Ranch Road 2243 in Georgetown is larger than Zilker Park. Jack and Cammy Garey donated their ranch to the city to create a public park. It’s one of the reasons Denise Lebowitz built her home nearby.

“[It] gave us this feeling of protection from the encroaching busyness of what’s growing out here,” said Lebowitz. She’s happy with the expansion of the neighboring land.

The city will break ground on the park in late March. It will include an Equestrian arena, amphitheater, splash pad and dog park. The city will also turn the Gareys’ former house, a two bedroom, 6,500-square foot home, into an event area.

A rendering of the entrance to Garey Park. (Courtesy/City of Georgetown Photo)
A rendering of the entrance to Garey Park. (Courtesy/City of Georgetown Photo)

The amenities are likely to bring more traffic to RR 2243, but Lebowitz doesn’t mind. “It’s happening regardless, so we’re just sort of glad we really have that buffer because it’s not going to be an everyday thing that you’re going to be able to be next to such a beautiful concept park.”

The park originally included camping areas and cabins, but because bids came in too high last fall, those features were removed. The total cost of the project right now is $13.5 million, with a $5 million donation from Mr. Garey.

On Tuesday night, the Georgetown City Council approved purchases of more than $1 million for playground and splash pad equipment, pavilions and security equipment. The park is expected to be done by spring 2018.

