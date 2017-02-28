Issue with Amazon servers causing worldwide internet outages

WCMH Published: Updated:
Amazon Web Services logo
Amazon Web Services logo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re noticing some of your favorite websites or apps aren’t working properly this afternoon, here’s the reason why.

AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is having a problem with its cloud service. The company blames “increase error rates” and says “we are actively working to remediate the errors.”

Increased Error Rates

Update at 10:33 AM PST: We’re continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1. AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3.

Amazon provides cloud computing services to hundreds of thousands of companies across a wide variety of areas.

The facility is based in Virginia.

The problem has knocked some sites offline, caused images to go missing on others or left websites running like they’re on a dial-up connection.

Sites like Imgur, Medium, Expedia, Mailchimp, Buffer and even the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have all been impacted. Also ironically impacted, DownDetector.com, which is a website that tracks when other websites are down.

