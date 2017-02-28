Homeless man gets 45 years for beating another homeless man to death

Mark Kenady
Mark Kenady (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A homeless man will spend 45 years in prison for beating another homeless man to death with a paving stone. On Tuesday, Mark Kenady, 56, pled guilty to the 2015 murder of Clarence Gardner, 49.

Gardner’s body was found in April of 2015 on a conveyor belt inside a southeast Travis County recycling center. According to court documents, a blood-stained limestone rock was found next to his body.

Clarence Gerald Gardner Jr.
Clarence Gerald Gardner Jr.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office says Kenady confessed to police that he killed Gardner while he was sleeping under a bush. Kenady was already wanted by police for violating parole conditions after his release from prison for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

At the time of the murder, Austin police arrested Leigh Bohart and charged her with murder. Court documents indicate Bohart and Gardner had gotten into an argument and she was trying to provoke Gardner to hit her so she could hit him back. She admitted becoming extremely angry when he opted to call police instead. Later that night, a witness reported seeing Bohart moving a recycle bin on the side of the church. Bohart’s case is still moving through the court system.

 

