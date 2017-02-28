Former UT track star shines in Oscar winner ‘Moonlight’

Trevante Rhodes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Trevante Rhodes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the stars from Moonlight is a former track and field star from the University of Texas at Austin.

Trevante Rhodes, 27, says he wasn’t sure what to think when they announced Moonlight as the true winner for best picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday. The now widely discussed Oscar fiasco had one movie swapped out for another when they wrongly announced La La Land as the winner.

“We thought it was, it seemed like it was a joke. You know, it’s Jimmy Kimmel. But I was like, that was the most disrespectful joke you could play on somebody, but okay,” says Rhodes.

Moonlight follows a young boy as he grows up. Rhodes plays the main character, Black or Little, as an adult.

Rhodes graduated from UT in 2012 after leading the track team to a third place win at the Big 12 championship.

What’s next for the young star? He has just signed a deal to be a Calvin Klein underwear model and has several movies in the works coming later this year.

