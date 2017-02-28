Critics, experts called to Texas House for school finance solutions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Select Texas lawmakers called critics of state school funding structures to the Capitol along with experts for possible solutions. The Texas House will have to decide whether to beef up our current system or create a brand new one.

Rural school districts say the state isn’t pitching in enough money. Fast growing suburb districts say they can’t construct buildings fast enough to keep up with the influx of students. Big city districts like Austin fork over hundreds of millions of property tax dollars to the state every year.

Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, laid out the problem, “Ladies and gentlemen we have a serious problem with our public education system in the state of Texas today and I’m proud to work with some serious people.”

Right now, the law allows each student to take $5,200 to their school district, made up of property taxes and state dollars. That’s filtered through a cost of living-type index and a system where local districts can tax their property owners more or less.

After all that, the state re-calibrates property rich and property poor districts called “Robin Hood.” Rich districts help pay for poor districts.

“There are some real quirks and nuances to the system that make it very complicated,” said Joe Wisnoski, from consulting firm Moak Casey and Associates. He came with a plan for the Texas School Alliance, an organization made up of some of the largest Texas school districts, representing 40 percent of Texas public school students.

Their plan would increase the allowed amount by six percent. Property rich districts like Austin could put more money to their schools, but the state would have to pump in an extra $1.5 billion a year to property poor districts. Their plan also calls for updated the cost of education Index, with provides schools with funding based on how expensive it is for teachers to move and live there.

“TSA wanted to develop some improvements that would move it down the road toward modernizing it and updating it without creating massive shocks to different communities around the state,” said Wisnoski.

Another plan scraps the idea of each district having its own funding formula. “We have just taken the current system and set it off to the side and created a new system,” said Ray Freeman, from the Equity Center.

Their plan takes all the money currently being spent and filters it through one equation: the money following the number and types of students — times the local tax rate — is how much money the school district will get.

Property-rich districts with low tax rates will likely be the ones to complain about this plan because they would likely have to raise their local property taxes to keep current funding.

Districts with similar populations of students and tax rates would get the same amount of resources, bringing poorer districts up, bringing richer districts down without local tax increases.

“Regardless of the wealth of the district, if you have the same tax rate, you earn the same resources,” said Freeman.

Most lawmakers believe this is a multi-year process. Passing any plan will require compromise. That’s beginning to look unlikely.

The head of the Texas Senate, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, says he won’t support any school finance bill that does not include school choice. He told the Texas Tribune’s Evan Smith at the beginning of session that there would be no one without the other.

The chairman of the House Public Education Committee told Smith school choice is nearly dead on arrival in his committee. With school choice measures, part of the state taxpayer dollars could be re-directed to the parents could use to help pay for private, religious or home schooling.

In an interview with the Texas Tribune Tuesday, Rep. Huberty told Smih the lack of accountability makes it impossible for him to support school choice.

“As a conservative member of this body, I look at it and say what other department or funding source or article would there be where I hand you $5,000 and say good luck,” said Rep. Huberty, “No accountability. No taxpayer responsibility. Nothing else that would be up there. There would be nothing you would hang us up from the highest mountain to be able to say this is not acceptable.”

Supporters of school choice say the money would go to an accredited private school, or for approved home school materials, and all the funds would be audited by the state comptroller.

Lawmakers leave down in late May whether they change the state’s school system or not.