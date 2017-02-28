Car drives into crowd at Alabama Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A tragic start to Mardi Gras Day on the Gulf Coast. A car drove into a crowd of people before the start of the parade in Gulf Shores, Ala. The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.
A marching band was in the area of the crash. A city spokesperson says there were eleven band members injured in the crash. Three of the band members are in critical condition.
Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances on scene with several patients of stretchers.
“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was apart of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.
Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.
The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.
Car Drives into Gulf Shores Parade
