AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas coach Tom Herman will have a Super Bowl winning speaker at his Texas High School Coaches Association Clinic.

Herman announced Tuesday on Twitter that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be the keynote speaker during the event, which is scheduled for April 7 and 8 at the University of Texas.

The two-day clinic features sessions from the Texas Football coaches and a chance to attend a football scrimmage.

Bringing the best in the business to the #ATX going to be the best damn clinic in the land #ThisIsTexas pic.twitter.com/g9BgYSRu14 — Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) February 28, 2017