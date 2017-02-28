AISD approves ban on suspensions for youngest students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, the Austin Independent School Board unanimously approved a ban on suspensions for Pre-K through second grade students.

This means children under third grade will no longer face home suspension, expulsion or placement into an alternative education program. School leaders say the goal is to get to the root of the problem and provide help for students struggling in the classroom instead of forcing them to leave school.

While researching the issue, AISD broke down the number of suspensions across all four grades over the last four years, which totaled 351 classroom removals. AISD trustees will now look at a three-tiered approach to identify the root cause of the behavior and try to help children deal with it.

Three-tiered approach:

Prevention: Starts with understanding what is going on the student’s life that might be resulting in problems in the classroom. Mental Health help: The student will meet with a mental health professional and the parents. Intensive Response: This step would involve the superintendent, mental health resources outside of school and specialists in the classroom.

However, because of federal law students who bring a weapon, drugs, or make terroristic threats could still be placed on suspension.

Child psychiatrist, Dr. Julie Alonso-Katzowitz with Dell Children’s Medical Center believes the new approach could be very beneficial to a young kid having problems.

“The first thing is to understand what other things are going on in the child’s life, what might be going on at home what kind of stressors are there, socially what’s going on in the community or in their environment that we might be able to help as well. The second is getting the child therapy earlier rather than later that is really important,” says Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz.

The new approach will begin at AISD next school year.