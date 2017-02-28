ACC starts $33 million expansion project in Round Rock

Jessica Taylor Published: Updated:
ACC Round Rock campus groundbreaking (ACC Photo)
ACC Round Rock campus groundbreaking (ACC Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The groundbreaking event for Austin Community College’s Round Rock campus expansion on Tuesday marked the start of the $33 million Phase 2 construction project.

The Phase 2 renovation will add a 45,000 square-foot education building. The renovated space will create room for more classrooms, 25 faculty offices and a 12,000 square-foot learning lab with more than 100 computer stations.

The Round Rock campus opened in 2010 and currently has 5,000 students enrolled, according to ACC. The expansion will increase student capacity to 6,000 students.

The campus expansion is one of several voter-approved capital improvement projects. The building is expected to open summer 2018.

