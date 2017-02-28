5 Great Places to Host a Baby Shower

There are so many fun ways to celebrate the joy of welcoming a little baby bundle into the family. Allison Mack of Austin Moms Blog joined us with some fun suggestions for baby showers. She first recommended Little Yoga House, which is perfect for that fitness mom. They give you a 1 hour yoga class and then 1.5 hours to mingle with your guests. Next she told us about the Peppermint Pedi Parlor, which offers pampering for both you and your guests. Another suggestion for a mom interested in fitness is Tribe. They offer yoga, pilates, and barre and even give the mom to be a free month of classes. Tribe gives a 1 hour fitness class then 1 hour for traditional baby shower activities. Next she talked about Blackfinn Ameripub, which is a perfect couples shower location. They have two private dining rooms, a great menu, a beautiful patio, and over 30 beers on draft that the men are sure to enjoy! Blenders and Bowls is a location she recommends for the mom with a sweet tooth. They allow you to make your own customized bowls and smoothies and can accommodate your guests with food allergies. Lastly she told us about La Patisserie, which is right next to the Greetings from Austin mural (perfect for Instagram photos)! They have a beautiful outside patio and serve delicious macaroons and tea sandwiches.

Go to austinmomsblog.com for more on their upcoming events, to become a member or to check out their calendar.

