Woman killed in chain reaction crash on Capital of Texas Highway identified

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Slick road conditions as well as speed are to blame for a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person last week.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 just after 11 p.m. police say a driver in a 2016 Toyota Camry was headed northbound on North Capital of Texas Highway when the driver was unable to stop at a red light at Lakewood Drive. The driver of the Camry, who police say was driving at an “unsafe speed on the wet road,” ran into two vehicles, a Rav-4 and a Volvo, that were stopped at the light.

The Volvo was then pushed into a fourth vehicle. The driver of the Volvo, 56-year-old Patricia Ulloa, died at the scene; her passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver who started the chain reaction crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5789.

