Woman attacked, dragged by assailant near ACC Riverside

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman reported an attack that happened on Feb. 15 to Austin Community College Student Services on Thursday.

The victim says that around 10 p.m. that day, she was walking to her car parked on Grove Boulevard when a man came off the adjacent Riverside Golf Course and fondled her from behind, the college said.

ACC says the man then dragged her toward a red pickup truck, but she was able to fight back, scratching his face, before getting away and driving off in her car.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, possibly Hispanic as he spoke both English and Spanish to her, and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

ACC District police are investigating. Anyone who has information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call ACC District police at 512-223-1231.

“For your safety, avoid be distracted when walking alone,” the college warned students. “Don’t wear headphones or be on your phone. Walk with purpose and have your car keys ready. Better yet, walk in groups or request an escort from ACC District Police.”