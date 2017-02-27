UT women snap three game skid

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Joyner Holmes scored 17 points, Lashann Higgs added 16 and No. 12 Texas beat No. 24 Kansas State 69-61 on Monday night to secure No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Kelsey Lang hit a baseline jumper with 1:57 to go for a 61-54 lead and she fouled out 13 seconds later. Then Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau picked up her fifth foul with 1:22 left, but Kansas State missed both free throws and trailed 64-55.

Higgs made four straight free throws with under two minutes left, the last for a 10-point lead at the 1:06 mark. Her 16 points equaled her career high after getting her second start of the season.

Brianna Taylor added 12 points with 11 rebounds for Texas (22-7, 15-3), which broke a three-game losing streak. The Longhorns won their 15th conference game to tie the 2002-03 and 2015-16 teams for the program record.

Karyla Middlebrook scored 14 and Breanna Lewis had 12 points and nine rebounds for Kansas State (21-9, 11-7), which lost for the first time in four games.

Kansas State didn’t score for the first five minutes of the game and trailed 9-5 after the first quarter. Texas built a 27-19 halftime lead with 11 points from Joyner Holmes.

Texas will play Saturday evening at the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City against the winner of Friday’s Kansas-Oklahoma St. game.

