Truck plunges off bridge, bursts into flames near Amarillo

BUSHLAND, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler drove through a guardrail and plummeted off Interstate 40 near Amarillo Monday morning.

The truck crashed into a cement pillar and burst into flames in the town of Bushland, about 15 miles west of Amarillo.

Interstate 40 is closed as a result of the crash. Engineers and inspectors were called in to evaluate the bridge’s structure following the collision.

Amarillo NBC Affiliate, KAMR, reports the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

