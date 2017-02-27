Trader Joe’s apple sauce recalled over glass shard fears

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manzana Products Co., Inc., who makes Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauces announced a voluntary recall following concerns there may be pieces of glass in the product.

The 24 oz. glass jars were sold in Texas. You can find the “Best Before” date stamped on top of the lid. All products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

States Affected Name of Product UPC “Best Before” Date Codes AZ, AL, CA, CO, ID, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00014359 ALL CODES Through DEC 16, 2018 National Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00194877 ALL CODES Through OCT 06, 2018 National Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce 00015905 ALL CODES Through AUG 08, 2018

Customers who have purchased the products listed above should not consume them, but may return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund or dispose of them. Customers with questions may contact Manzana Products Co., Inc. at (707) 823- 5313, 8AM-5PM PST, Monday-Friday.