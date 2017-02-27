Trader Joe’s apple sauce recalled over glass shard fears

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manzana Products Co., Inc., who makes Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauces announced a voluntary recall following concerns there may be pieces of glass in the product.
The 24 oz. glass jars were sold in Texas. You can find the “Best Before” date stamped on top of the lid. All products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.
|States Affected
|Name of Product
|UPC
|“Best Before” Date Codes
|AZ, AL, CA, CO, ID, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA
|Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce
|00014359
|ALL CODES Through DEC 16, 2018
|National
|Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce
|00194877
|ALL CODES Through OCT 06, 2018
|National
|Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce
|00015905
|ALL CODES Through AUG 08, 2018