The Perfect Spring Cocktail for Sharing!

By Published:
olamaie

Olamaie makes a statement when it comes to upscale southern cuisine and charm and now their cocktails can take you on a sensory adventure. Bar Manager Erin Ashford stopped by the set to show us how to make a “Down In Mexico”. This cocktail is meant for 2 or more guests to share and you can get 4 drinks out of it! You start of with a bottle and add: 10 oz of Tequila, 1.25 oz of Texas Madiera, 3.75 oz of Watermelon Syrup, 1.5 oz of Lemon, and 4 ml of Salud! Chile Lime Bitter. You give the bottle a flip upside down then pour into a glass about halfway full. To finish it off, fill the rest of the glass with Topo Chico and you have made the Down In Mexico!

Olamaie is on San Antonio Street.
For reservations and more, go to olamaieaustin.com or call 512-474-2796.

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s