The Perfect Spring Cocktail for Sharing!

Olamaie makes a statement when it comes to upscale southern cuisine and charm and now their cocktails can take you on a sensory adventure. Bar Manager Erin Ashford stopped by the set to show us how to make a “Down In Mexico”. This cocktail is meant for 2 or more guests to share and you can get 4 drinks out of it! You start of with a bottle and add: 10 oz of Tequila, 1.25 oz of Texas Madiera, 3.75 oz of Watermelon Syrup, 1.5 oz of Lemon, and 4 ml of Salud! Chile Lime Bitter. You give the bottle a flip upside down then pour into a glass about halfway full. To finish it off, fill the rest of the glass with Topo Chico and you have made the Down In Mexico!

Olamaie is on San Antonio Street.

For reservations and more, go to olamaieaustin.com or call 512-474-2796.