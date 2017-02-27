Texas PTA members rally to strengthen anti-bullying laws

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1,600 Texas Parent Teacher Association (PTA) members and students rallied at the capitol to gain the attention of legislators on Monday.

They are hoping to gain support for special needs education and adequate school funding, as well as strengthen anti-bullying laws.

Texas PTA President Lisa Holbrook said, “What has happened often with PTAs is that we — through our fundraising efforts — make up the short fall. And that’s not our job. Our job is to be about family engagement, about parent education and about advocacy.”

Holbrook says in the past money that should have been given to public education has gone elsewhere.

Texas PTA says that following the conclusion of every legislative session, “We all express our dissatisfaction with the results and wishing we had done more.”

The organization hopes the rally will make an impact before it’s too late for something to be done.