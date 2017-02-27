Teen shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house

EVANS,Ga. (WJBF)– A teenager was shot to death in Columbia County last night.

Law enforcement was called to a house in reference to a burglary. NewsChannel 6 learned that this high school student was not a burglar, but a friend of the homeowner’s daughter.

Early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Jordan Middleton went to a home on Coventry Avenue in Grovetown, and a 14-year-old girl snuck him in. This situation turned bad when the girl’s dad heard noises downstairs.

The community is mourning for both families today. Many people in the community say it feels like just yesterday when they were teens, sneaking out to meet up with friends.

Coach Kevin Kenny of Evans High says Jordan Middleton played basketball there for two years before transferring to Grovetown High. He mentions Middelton’s contagious smile countless times.

“I heard about it this morning, and it’s a terrible tragedy for both families. My heart goes out to both of them. He was just a great kid. Very likable, always had a smile on his face,” Kenny said.

How does a late night hang out turn into a death? This community has several unanswered questions.

It was 2:47 a.m. Saturday when deputies arrived at the home. According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriffs Office, Derrick Fulton says he heard noise downstairs, got his handgun from a dresser, then went downstairs.

The family dog’s barking led the homeowner to the guest bedroom. Fulton called out that he was armed and the intruder needed to identify themselves.

When Middleton didn’t say anything, the dog kept barking and acting aggressively toward the guest bedroom. Once again, the homeowner yelled a warning.

As he entered the bedroom, Middleton ran out of the guest bedroom closet, and that’s when Fulton shot Middleton in the chest. Deputies arrived on the scene to find the 17-year-old dead in the foyer.

“You know, anytime you lose a young life like that and have that situation, it’s shocking, it really is,” Kenny said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated on this situation.