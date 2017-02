AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are working a SWAT situation in northwest Austin Monday afternoon.

Police say they were originally called to an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Great Hills Trail around 11 a.m. for a suicidal person. When they arrived, the person refused to come out of their apartment complex. SWAT was called to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.