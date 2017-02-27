‘Sorry. God bless you ma’am’ – Armed robbers apologizes to victim

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTMJ) A Wisconsin woman who was held at gunpoint is trying to make sense of the ordeal after two sympathetic men apologized and let her go unharmed.

“Who’s going to believe that somebody puts a gun to your face and says ‘God bless you’ without blowing you away afterwards?” Kristy Welch says.

The entire incident was captured by her home security system.

Kristy said the surveillance video doesn’t show her watching the suspects run down the alley.

“They yelled again ‘God bless you,’ and they both apologized, which to me doesn’t make a lot of sense,” she says.

It’s been less than 48 hours since the two approached her, but Kristy said she’s not scared anymore. She’s just confused by the whole thing.

“When I went to the police station I said they were nice young men and the cop said, he was so sweet, he said to me he said lady if somebody puts a gun in your face they’re not nice.”