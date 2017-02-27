Smart will give Mack scholarship release

Jan 4, 2017.. Tevin Mack #0 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin Texas. Texas defeats Oklahoma State 82-79..Robert Backman/Cal Sport Media. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
AUSTIN(KXAN) — University of Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart said on Monday that he will give suspended sophomore Tevin Mack his scholarship release. This will free Mack up to transfer and end his UT playing career.

Mack, from Columbia, South Carolina originally committed to Smart when he was the head coach at VCU. Mack has missed 13 games since being suspended on Jan. 12 for violation of team rules. Mack was UT’s leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game and leading the team in three-point shooting. Even after missing 13 games, Mack’s 34 three-pointers is third most on the team behind Andrew Jones and Eric Davis, both with 37. With Mack the Longhorns were 7-9 and without him, they have gone 3-12.

Smart admitted that the loss of Mack has hurt the Longhorns, especially offensively. “One of the things you try to do in coaching, you try to do the best thing for the young men you coach, but you’re also trying to do the right thing for the program, and most of the time those things align with each other, but sometimes they don’t,” Smart said. Mack was not only a perimeter shooting threat, but at 6-foot-7, he was also capable of being productive inside. “He was the only guy we had with that type of physical and skill makeup. If you look at our team now, we truly have guards and bigs.”

Texas plays at Texas Tech on Wednesday and then host Baylor in their final home game on Saturday afternoon.

