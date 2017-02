SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man who was walking on the frontage road of Interstate 35 in San Marcos early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a driver who didn’t see him.

San Marcos police say 27-year-old Emanuel Rivas was walking in the roadway around 2 a.m. when he was hit by a driver going southbound near Yarrington Road. The driver told police they did not see the pedestrian until it was too late.

Rivas died at the scene. His family in Houston were notified of his death.