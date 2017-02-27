San Antonio man charged with kidnapping his child, fleeing to Mexico

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Brownsville mother and child have been reunited after the father allegedly kidnapped their daughter and fled to Mexico.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations says the mother has custody of the child, but allows the child’s father, Ismail Khaleel Al Gebory, 36, to visit regularly.

As a part of their agreement, the mother said Al Gebory would drive from San Antonio to Brownsville on Friday evenings to pick up the child and return the child on Sundays. However, on Feb. 17, Al Gebory picked up the child, but never returned her home.

Authorities determined Al Gebory made his way to Mexico, where he tried to obtain an Iraqi passport for his child. The mother says Al Gebory has relatives in Iraq. On Feb. 24, Al Gebory was arrested in Mexico City.

He is expected to appear before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Millor in Houston on Monday to face his charge of international parental kidnapping.