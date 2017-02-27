San Antonio man charged with kidnapping his child, fleeing to Mexico

By Published: Updated:
KXAN File Photo
KXAN File Photo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Brownsville mother and child have been reunited after the father allegedly kidnapped their daughter and fled to Mexico.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations says the mother has custody of the child, but allows the child’s father, Ismail Khaleel Al Gebory, 36, to visit regularly.

As a part of their agreement, the mother said Al Gebory would drive from San Antonio to Brownsville on Friday evenings to pick up the child and return the child on Sundays. However, on Feb. 17, Al Gebory picked up the child, but never returned her home.

Authorities determined Al Gebory made his way to Mexico, where he tried to obtain an Iraqi passport for his child. The mother says Al Gebory has relatives in Iraq. On Feb. 24, Al Gebory was arrested in Mexico City.

He is expected to appear before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Millor in Houston on Monday to face his charge of international parental kidnapping.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s