Salt Lick BBQ at Austin airport doubling in size

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anyone flying in and out of Austin airport will soon see a bigger Salt Lick restaurant.

The restaurant, with locations in Driftwood, Round Rock and DFW Airport, will more than double its current footprint at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The airport says Salt Lick will continue to operate during construction at its current location in the west food court across from Gate 12. Its new location will be opposite the existing spot between Gates 12 and 13.

ABIA says the new Salt Lick will have its own seating including bar chairs, dining tables and communal tables. The restaurant will include a curved carving station and sangria dispensers.

Rails for barbecue sauces and power outlets are planned for each seat. Fair warning if you think you’ll grab a bite at the airport instead of heading out to Driftwood or up to Round Rock, only ticketed passengers can access the airport restaurant.

An opening date has not been announced.