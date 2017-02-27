Salt Lick BBQ at Austin airport doubling in size

By Published:
Expanded Salt Lick location at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA Photo)
Expanded Salt Lick location at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Delaware North rendering)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anyone flying in and out of Austin airport will soon see a bigger Salt Lick restaurant.

The restaurant, with locations in Driftwood, Round Rock and DFW Airport, will more than double its current footprint at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The airport says Salt Lick will continue to operate during construction at its current location in the west food court across from Gate 12. Its new location will be opposite the existing spot between Gates 12 and 13.

ABIA says the new Salt Lick will have its own seating including bar chairs, dining tables and communal tables. The restaurant will include a curved carving station and sangria dispensers.

Rails for barbecue sauces and power outlets are planned for each seat. Fair warning if you think you’ll grab a bite at the airport instead of heading out to Driftwood or up to Round Rock, only ticketed passengers can access the airport restaurant.

An opening date has not been announced.

Austin airport planned Salt Lick (Austin Airport Photo)
Austin airport planned Salt Lick (Delaware North rendering)

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s