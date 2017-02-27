Playing it too safe with Cash

Are you sitting in cash thinking you’re playing it safe?

In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains why playing it too safe can put your retirement in grave danger.

Cash on the short term isn’t a bad thing, but you’re losing out on years of compound interest. And, as costs continue to rise your stockpile of cash is worth less and less.

Email retire@reapfinancial.com to get your free copy of Chris’ latest booklet, “The effect of interest rates on retirement income.”

