Meet our Pet of the Week: Malcolm

What a handsome boy we have for you this week. Malcolm is our pet of the week from Austin Dog Rescue, looking for his forever home. Edward Flores brought him by the studio with more on this lovable pup! Malcolm is a 5 month old Lab and Retriever mix. He’ll probably grow to 60-70 lbs. He gets along with other dogs, kids and other people. He’s also eager and food motivated, so he should be easy to train. Go to austindog.org for more on the pets you can adopt from Austin Dog Rescue. That’s also where you can make a donation, find out about volunteering and see their calendar of upcoming events.

