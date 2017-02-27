Meet Jimmy John our Pet of the Week!

Jimmy John could be just the man you need in your life! He’s 3 years old and a Dachshund mix with a super cute patch of spots on his left backside. He loves car rides,sitting in laps, and cuddling. Jimmy is ridiculously sweet, loving, and playful and would be perfect for a family with lots of energy! He is up for adoption at the Austin Pets Alive Town Lake Center location.

You can meet the pet of the week and other furry friends at the Tarrytown Adoption Center or Town Lake Animal Center. Both locations are open daily till 7 PM. To adopt, donate or get involved, call 512-961-6519 or go to austinpetsalive.org.