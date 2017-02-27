Man arrested, accused of taking photos of women in changing room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who police say was arrested and charged in 2013 for taking up-skirt photographs of women was recently arrested again, accused of doing the same thing.

According to an arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Lorenzo Perfecto, was caught on Feb. 25 trying to film inside a woman’s stall while she was trying on clothes at the Salvation Army retail store in north Austin. The woman told police while she was in the changing room, she saw a man’s hand moving a pile of clothing around a cellphone on the ground in the other stall.

When the victim told her husband, he knocked on the stall to confront the suspect but the man denied any wrongdoing, continued the affidavit. While the victim and her husband waited for police to arrive, Perfecto tried to hand his cellphone over to the couple to prove “he did nothing wrong,” but the couple refused to touch the phone until police arrived.

When police arrived, they found two cellphones on Perfecto. One was kept on a bench outside the fitting room and a second was found hidden in his boots. According to court records, the cellphone found in the suspect’s boot was the same one that was propped in the female changing room.

Perfecto was booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with invasive visual recording. He posted an $8,000 bond and was released the following day.