Kyle mother angry high risk sex offender fell ‘through the cracks’

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A mother from Kyle is upset a high risk sex offender from Travis County “slipped through the cracks.”

A 13-year-old girl was taken last Friday, Feb. 24, by a 26-year-old man she told her mother she had met online. Monday, the girl’s mother told KXAN her daughter is at a treatment center for her trauma while her alleged abductor remains in a West Texas jail where the police caught up with the pair on the weekend after a police chase that ended in Yoakum County.

“To know that he’s fallen through the cracks, really it makes me mad. And the more I think about it the angrier I get,” the girl’s mother told KXAN.

Since 2011, Dane Kelsey Minter has been on a decade-long probation order.

That year, a Travis County Court convicted the then 19-year-old of repeatedly raping a 14-year- old he had lured back to his house, court records show. Minter, a then-first time offender, was sentenced to six months in jail before having to register for a state program called Intensive Community Supervision.

Court records show Minter’s conditions included:

wearing a GPS ankle monitor for 180 days

performing 300 hours of community service

attending counseling and out-patient treatment

registering as a Texas sex offender

He was labeled a high-risk sex offender but local law enforcement says they can’t watch all of them 24/7.

“We’re keeping up with their registration and making sure they’re still in compliance, but with us not having them in our custody it creates a challenge of keeping up with that person at all times,” said Capt. Craig Smith of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2015, authorities charged Minter again after he moved from Austin to Travis County. With the address change, the rules dictate he was supposed to confirm if he had a presence on social media. He told the Sheriff’s Office ‘No,’ but authorities had pulled up Minter’s Facebook profile and charged him with violating his probation.

Minter was a no show at a court hearing set for just last Friday, court records show. It’s possible Minter’s probation would have been revoked then and he would be detained.

Friday was the same day he’s accused of leaving for New Mexico with the 13 year old girl. Her mother is left with questions.

“So if he was on that level of intensity for them to watch him and he got away with this, then how many others are doing it too?” she asked.

A new warrant issued for Minter’s failure to appear at the Feb. 24 hearing could mean Minter will be extradited to Travis County from where he’s being held in West Texas. His hearing for the 2015 probation violation has been reset to March 30, docket records show.

In Travis County alone, deputies watch over 300 registered sex offenders, Capt. Smith said, adding the Sheriff’s Office has an internal website where deputies can log on from their patrol vehicles, check which offenders have received checks from law enforcement and update notes for each. If someone’s address or other information does not match, Smith said Travis County SWAT can be sent out to serve an arrest warrant.