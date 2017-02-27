Interior Design Tips that are Clearly Modern

A modern clean look is certainly a sought after one when it comes to interior design. The upcoming Austin Modern Home tour gives you a chance to check out some ideas for yourself. Michael Thurman of Thuman Homes dropped by with more on the tour and what’s “clearly” a very cool way to update and distinguish your space. Acrylic pieces are very versatile because they keep a space open, and can easily shift from one room to another. The Austin modern Home Tour is Saturday February 25th from 10 am – 6 pm. Go to ModernHomeTourAustin.com for more information on the locations and tickets.
