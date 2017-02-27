How to Make a Must-Have Mezcal Cocktail

Presentation and style are absolutely part of the menu at The Roosevelt Room. We love having Justin Lavenue in the studio to show us how he prepares his unique and imaginative cocktails. Today showed us how to make the Cigar Box, which is basically a mezcal Old Fashioned. He started his with tobacco bitters, then added a smoked black tea syrup, and mezcal. It’s served over a perfect sphere of ice in a highball glass on an ash tray with a seared cinnamon stick. You can try the cocktail for yourself at The Roosevelt Room. It’s located on West 5th Street. Go to TheRooseveltRoomATX.com for more information of call 512-494-4094.

