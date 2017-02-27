Free Fun in Austin for week of February 27-March 3

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we begin the month of March, here are some recommendations from our partners at Free Fun in Austin.

Daddy and Me Evening Story time – Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. young ones and their favorite guys are invited to this very special monthly story time. Together, dads, grandpas, other extraordinary men and their kids will read, sing, make crafts and laugh—all while developing important literacy skills and having fun. Recommended for ages 5 and under. FREE! APL – Hampton Branch, 5125 Convict Hill Rd, Austin. Cirque du Soleil FREE OVO Preview – Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 12:30 p.m. Dressed in full costume as an elaborate spider and dragonfly, performers from the family-friendly and insect-themed OVO production will offer an exclusive preview of the show before it heads to Austin next month. Visitors will be able to watch the two OVO cast members perform awe-inspiring acrobatic acts from the show in an intimate outdoor setting, with the chance to meet and take photos with the cast members after the performance. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the Dino Pit by 12:15 p.m. All ages welcome. FREE! Austin Nature & Science Center, 2389 Stratford Dr, Austin. Story time Yoga (RSVP) – Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. Bring your kids of all ages (babies are welcome) to watch their favorite stories come to life through yoga poses. Reserve your child’s FREE spot here. The Little Yoga House Village, 2700 W Anderson Ln, Ste 229, Austin. Community Night at The Thinkery – Wednesday, March 1 from 4-8 p.m. At the Thinkery, science and families play side by side. Every Wednesday the museum stays open late for families to discover new ideas and learn together. Cost: Admission is by donation only, with a suggested $1 donation. The Thinkery, 1830 Simond Ave, Austin. Starry Nights at Girlstart (RSVP) – Thursday, March 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. Girlstart’s Mini-Planetarium is a unique space for families to explore astronomy. March’s Starry Night will feature a Mayan Skies Star Show. All ages welcome. FREE but RSVP is required here. Girlstart, 1400 W Anderson Lane, Austin.