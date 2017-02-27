Ferret found wandering Cedar Park neighborhood

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A lost ferret is looking for his home after he was found wandering around a Cedar Park neighborhood over the weekend.

The city of Leander says “Frankie” was found on Saturday near Old Mill and Aster Pass in Cedar Park. The original ferret finder posted on social media and put up fliers about the lost pet but no one has claimed him as of Monday.

Because the original person wasn’t able to keep the ferret, an off-duty Leander Animal Services Officer is caring for him the rest of the week in hopes that his owner claims him. If you know who the ferret belongs to, you can call 512-528-2800.

In the meantime, it looks like Frankie is in good hands with the officers in blue.