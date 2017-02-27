Ferret found wandering Cedar Park neighborhood

By Published:
Leander Police Chief Minton with Frankie the ferret. (Courtesy: Leander PD)
Leander Police Chief Minton with Frankie the ferret. (Courtesy: Leander PD)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A lost ferret is looking for his home after he was found wandering around a Cedar Park neighborhood over the weekend.

The city of Leander says “Frankie” was found on Saturday near Old Mill and Aster Pass in Cedar Park. The original ferret finder posted on social media and put up fliers about the lost pet but no one has claimed him as of Monday.

Because the original person wasn’t able to keep the ferret, an off-duty Leander Animal Services Officer is caring for him the rest of the week in hopes that his owner claims him. If you know who the ferret belongs to, you can call 512-528-2800.

In the meantime, it looks like Frankie is in good hands with the officers in blue.

Leander Police with Frankie the ferret. (Courtesy: Leander PD)
Leander Police with Frankie the ferret. (Courtesy: Leander PD)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s