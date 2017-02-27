Driver fires rounds from airsoft gun during Manor road rage incident

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A road rage incident caused a major backup at Giles Lane and US 290 in Manor Monday morning.

According to Manor police, a man in his 30s was driving along US 290 when a a road rage incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. At the corner of US 290 and Riata Ford, the victim said another driver pulled out an airsoft gun and fired several shots at his vehicle. Police say the airsoft gun was found at the Giles exit on US 290 toll.

The road was reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m. after police conducted an investigation. The suspect was driving a black Ford Ranger last seen heading towards Austin. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manor police at 512-272-8177.