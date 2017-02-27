East Austin apartments evacuated due to gas leak

Gas leak at 1601 East 5th Street in Austin forces evacuations
Gas leak at 1601 East 5th Street in Austin forces evacuations (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People living in an East Austin apartment building are being evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak.

According to Austin police, the call came in at 2:06 p.m. for a gas leak in the area of 1601 East 5th Street. A construction crew hit a four inch line.

Authorities said they are telling people living in The Arnold Apartments at 1621 East 6th to leave their homes.

There is no estimate of when the evacuation order will be lifted but crews are on scene working to repair the line.

Onion Street, Comal Street and Chalmers Avenue are closed between Fifth and Seventh Streets.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas will have a live report from the scene on KXAN News at 5. 

