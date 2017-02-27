Changes coming to Austin’s transit impacting commuters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A big vote on Monday will impact Austin commuters with Capital Metro’s long term transit plan.

The board will vote on the final plan for Connections 2025, a 5-year planning study designed to improve the frequency, reliability and connectivity of the CapMetro bus system. Part of their plan includes tripling the number of frequent routes that run every 15 minutes or less. Their goal is to make CapMetro service more reliable by improving arrival times.

Some changes have already started like the reduced fare rates for MetroRapid and MetroFlyer routes. All MetroBus, MetroRapid and MetroFlyer services will cost $1.25 for a Single Ride, $2.50 for a Day Pass, $11.25 for a 7-Day Pass and $41.25 for a 31-Day Pass. Other changes from Monday’s vote will go into effect sometime next year.

The results of the plan is based on community feedback. A new route was added in Manor last year due to the response from the locals.

The last major update in Austin was in 2010 with the creation of the MetroRapid buses on Congress Avenue. There was also a dedicated bus lane added downtown on Guadalupe and Lavaca Street.

Additional details about Connections 2025, including an online interactive map and video, can be found at connections2025.org.

Alicia Inns is live with details about the proposed changes to CapMetro, on KXAN TV from 4:30 to 9 a.m.