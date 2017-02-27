CARYFEST raising money to teach life skills to local students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Most Austinites unwind with a little music on the weekends, but one show last Sunday had an important message.

The Council on At-Risk Youth, or CARY, is raising money to help 1,000 students in several local school districts one music note at a time. The goal of CARYFEST is to show students how to lead productive lives and stay out of trouble while collecting funds through a music festival.

However, CARY is only able to work with 15-percent of students who need help. Now they are igniting efforts to reach more children to help them avoid a life of crime or violence.

“A lot of these kids, they just need someone to talk to. They need a partner, someone who cares about them. And so being there every day in the schools is incredibly empowering for them,” says Jonathan Panzer the Development Director of CARY.

Panzer says 99-percent of their students come from low-income homes and 75-percent of them have family members who are serving or have spent time in jail.