Archaeology smuggler caught with 500 stolen artifacts at Big Bend

By Published: Updated:
Archhaeology smuggler fined after stealing 500 artifacts from Mexico and bringing them into the U.S. (Courtesy: National Parks Service)
Archhaeology smuggler fined after stealing 500 artifacts from Mexico and bringing them into the U.S. (Courtesy: National Parks Service)

BIG BEND, Texas (KXAN) — A man has been sentenced to home confinement after he was found smuggling more than 500 artifacts from protected lands in Mexico to the Big Bend National Park in Texas.

Andrew Kowalik, from Rockport, Texas, was discovered by a National Park Ranger in April 2016 with hundreds of archaeological artifacts, including cases of stone tools. The National Park Service, Homeland Security Investigators, and the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service joined together to prosecute Kowalik for illegally smuggling the artifacts into the United States.

On Feb. 13, Kowalik was sentenced to spend the next five years in home confinement with supervised releases during the day. He will be banned from leaving the country or entering any national park during that time. He was also fined $10,000 and ordered to hand over all of the artifacts stolen from Mexico.

“The preservation of cultural resources is important to understanding history,” says Acting Parks Superintendent Vidal Davila. “National Park Rangers are committed to preserving these resources within our parks, as well as ensuring that these lands are not used for smuggling artifacts from other countries.”

Officials in Mexico are working with Big Bend National Park to return the artifacts home.

Archhaeology smuggler fined after stealing 500 artifacts from Mexico and bringing them into the U.S. (Courtesy: National Parks Service)
Archhaeology smuggler fined after stealing 500 artifacts from Mexico and bringing them into the U.S. (Courtesy: National Parks Service)
Archhaeology smuggler fined after stealing 500 artifacts from Mexico and bringing them into the U.S. (Courtesy: National Parks Service)
Archhaeology smuggler fined after stealing 500 artifacts from Mexico and bringing them into the U.S. (Courtesy: National Parks Service)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s