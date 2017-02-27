A Sit Down with Comedy Legend Billy Crystal

From television to film to the stage, Billy Crystal is a comedic legend no matter which way you look at it. Our Joe Barlow got to sit down with the superstar recently to hear about his upcoming show. Billy tells us to expect a very honest and open stand up show that’s also performed sitting down with Bonnie Hunt. She takes him through a living memoir onstage answering the questions everyone wants to know. His goal was to make the performance more intimate, so the audience feels like they’re having dinner with him. He said this has become such a wonderful show to perform.

You can see Billy Crystal live tonight at 8pm at the Long Center. For more information or to get tickets visit thelongcenter.org.

