State of Texas: In-Depth – Questions About the Wall

AUSTIN (KXAN) – This week, several of our nation’s lawmakers headed down to the Texas-Mexico border to get a firsthand look at the area where President Donald Trump plans to build a border wall. House speaker Paul Ryan saddled up a horse to ride along with a patrol along the border. Speaker Ryan later issued a statement backing the plan for the wall, saying, “Congress is committed to securing the border and enforcing our laws and together with the Trump administration, we will get this done.”

The plans are moving quickly. The President ordered workers to speed up the surveying and planning process to get construction going in six months. But some elected Texans still have questions. “I want it to be constructive, not destructive,” Senator John Cornyn told people at an event in McAllen. Earlier, Senator Ted Cruz looked to get input from law enforcement along the border, asking “…is this effective? Is this a good idea? Does this help you do your job?”

Texas Agriculture Secretary Sid Miller surprised some observers when he called on the President to seek input from Mexico. Miller pointed out the importance of migrant labor for Texas agriculture. Miller went on to say that Mr. Trump himself also hires migrant labor to work in some of his hotels. “He didn’t say that he doesn’t still support the wall, and obviously beefed up immigration enforcement,” explained Julián Aguilar, who reports on border issues for The Texas Tribune. “He just said we need to have input from our southern neighbor,” Aguilar said. “Which is a big difference from the President saying, you know, we’re going to pretty much do what we want and send them the bill.”

Associated Press Austin Bureau Chief Will Weissert pointed to Miller’s comments as part of the “delicate dance” Texas Republicans have to make when addressing the issue of the wall. “When you spend a lot of time on the border, you realize building a wall is impossible and it’s kind of counter-productive,” Weissert said. “But by the same token, they don’t want to come out and anger the Trump administration on some level and say ‘no, no, this is a bad idea.'”

Weissert and Aguilar spoke with host Josh Hinkle on Sunday’s State of Texas. One question was whether the border wall could cut the amount of money Texas lawmakers will dedicate to border security this session. “Maybe that means Texas doesn’t have to spend the $1-billion that the Department of Public Safety has asked for to secure this area,” Weissert said. But even with rapid progress in President Trump’s border plan, it might not come fast enough to affect this budget. “It’s bad PR to cut border security spending,” Aguilar said of the Texas legislature. “Are they going to see enough by late May when they gavel out to be able to pull the trigger or not pull the trigger?”