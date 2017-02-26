Southside Flying Pizza employee fired following insult to police officer

Southside Flying Pizza on Cesar Chavez Street (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee at an Austin pizza shop was fired indefinitely after allegedly leaving an insulting message on a police officer’s receipt.

Multiple posts making rounds on social media show a receipt from Southside Flying Pizza with the word “pig” followed by vulgar language at the bottom.

Austin Police tells KXAN they are aware of the incident and are currently investigating what led to the insult.

Since the post, the Southside Flying Pizza on Cesar Chavez Street confirms that the employee was fired immediately.

