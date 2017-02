AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 200,000 people are diagnosed with Tourette syndrome each year. One group is hosting an event to raise money and spread awareness for Tourette syndrome in Central Texas.

The fundraiser is called Tacos for Tourette, which benefits the Tourette Association Texas Chapter.

The event will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Verdes Mexican Parrilla on Hamilton Pool Road.

