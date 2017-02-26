Police arrest suspect in shooting near LBJ High last Thursday

Related Coverage LBJ High School lockdown lifted, man shot multiple times nearby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police documents obtained by KXAN Sunday reveal the name of a suspect involved in a shooting near LBJ High School last week – and the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The documents say suspect Carlos Ray Harris, 28, fired at least a dozen times at the male victim, 19, striking him eight times in the 5600 block of Purple Sage Drive at about 5 p.m. The bullets hit him in his left shin, left glute, left flank, left medial and lateral thigh, right side of his groin, right abdomen and right glute.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge with potentially life-threatening injuries, said Austin-Travis County EMS. His current condition is unknown.

Police booked Harris into the Travis County Jail on Friday, Feb. 24, and he remained there Sunday with a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.

Witnesses told police that Harris frequents a house on Purple Sage Drive and was there when the victim cut across the yard of the house, which is on a corner lot, the documents say.

Harris approached the victim in the yard, and they exchanged some statements, witnesses said. But they said that there also was no active verbal disturbance before Harris pulled out a handgun and fired eight to 12 shots at the victim.

After firing the shots, Harris put his gun in the trunk of a car in the house’s driveway, got in the driver’s seat and fled the scene.

Police found 12 bullet casings and two bullets in the lawn near a pool of blood covering the grass where the shooting occurred, the police report says.

Police also found a smart phone nearby and were able to determine that it was registered to Harris.