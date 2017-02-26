Local group holds town hall meeting without congressman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a hundred people gathered at The Historic Scoot Inn on Saturday, Feb. 25 to discuss the future of Texas under Trump without Congressman Lamar Smith.

Smith has no scheduled town hall meetings with his 725,000 constituents, so Austin residents decided to create one.

Austin resident Ingrid Powell said she was tired of calling Smith’s office every time she felt alarmed by news related to Trump’s administration. Powell is one of the 3,000 members of TX21Indivisible on Facebook, who asked for the Town Hall meeting in Austin.

Questions about immigration raids, protecting voting rights and the Affordable Care Act were asked to the cardboard cutout at the meeting.

Representatives from the Texas Civil Rights Project, Workers defense Project and Center for Public Policy Priorities answered on Smith’s behalf.