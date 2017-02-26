Investigators suspect arson in SE Austin nightclub fire

(Mark Batchelder/KXAN)
(Mark Batchelder/KXAN)

An overnight fire at a southeast Austin nightclub caused $20,000 in damage to the structure, said the Austin Fire Department.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Club Pachanga, which is located at 2120 E. Riverside Drive.

Quick action by firefighters kept the fire isolated to the outside of the building, AFD said.

Investigators believe the fire started on the exterior of the building and that it likely was intentionally set, the fire department said.

There is no word at this time on any suspects.

