Drive-by shooter targets Dallas police substation

DALLAS (AP) — No one has been injured after someone in a vehicle driving by a Dallas police substation opened fire with a gun, leaving the building with bullet damage.

Dallas police say an officer parked in front of the South Central Patrol Substation about 10 miles south of downtown Dallas saw muzzle flashes but couldn’t see the vehicle that was driving past just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple rounds were fired at the building.

Police spokesman Carlos Almeida says investigators have been at the scene collecting evidence. The shooter would face a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

