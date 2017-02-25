Two killed in Leander single-vehicle crash

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – The Leander Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.

At around 3:35 a.m., a passerby notified police after seeing a vehicle against a tree at the 2900 block of Hero Way.

Police believe the driver of the Kia was traveling westbound on Hero Way, a two lane rural area where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway going into a ditch on the north side of the roadway where the driver lost control. The vehicle then came back across the two lanes of Hero Way before leaving the roadway on the south side and hitting the tree.

When Leander Fire Department and Williamson County EMS arrived at the scene, they found a male and female inside the vehicle.

Hero Way was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

